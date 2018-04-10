Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cenovus Energy (CVE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.19). Cenovus Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 18.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 35,336,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,771,000 after purchasing an additional 535,652 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 77,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 6,215,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,164,000 after purchasing an additional 851,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 293,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11,501.47, a PE ratio of -466.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.71. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

