Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Connection Inc. (CNXN) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Connection’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Connection reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Connection will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Connection.

Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Connection had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $762.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.64. 25,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,359. Connection has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.81, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Connection by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Connection by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Connection Inc. (CNXN) to Announce $0.38 EPS” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zacks-analysts-anticipate-connection-inc-cnxn-to-announce-0-38-eps.html.

Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Connection (CNXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.