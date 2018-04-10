Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health (EHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $974.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Mizuho began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 596,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,650.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

