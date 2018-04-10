Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.53 Million

Brokerages expect MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report sales of $318.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $298.50 million to $331.00 million. MYR Group posted sales of $300.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $318.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.85 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYRG. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MYR Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of MYRG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,578. The company has a market cap of $503.58, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

In related news, Chairman William A. Koertner sold 20,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $738,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 56.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 50.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

