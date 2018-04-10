Zacks: Analysts Anticipate People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for People's United Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. People's United Financial posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People's United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow People's United Financial.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $379.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.70 million. People's United Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 20.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered People's United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS began coverage on People's United Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $21.00 price target on People's United Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

In other People's United Financial news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 4,300 shares of People's United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $85,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,614.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Barnes sold 22,000 shares of People's United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $420,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,127 shares of company stock worth $1,472,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of People's United Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 149,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People's United Financial by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 68,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of People's United Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,776,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after buying an additional 75,382 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in shares of People's United Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 285,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of People's United Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial (PBCT) opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,334.79, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.87. People's United Financial has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

