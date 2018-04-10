Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $166.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.82 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,297.4% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. 1,607,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,679. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,155.13, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

