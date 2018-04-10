Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Salesforce.com (CRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.46. Salesforce.com posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Salesforce.com.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Vetr raised Salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. UBS set a $144.00 target price on Salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.91.

In other news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,456.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia G. Robbins sold 1,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $237,560.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $253,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,539 shares of company stock worth $33,241,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 27,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce.com by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce.com by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,751 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce.com by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce.com (CRM) traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,159,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $82,652.80, a PE ratio of 699.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.25.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

