Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stitch Fix (SFIX) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SFIX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $309,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $1,703,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,750 shares of company stock worth $6,608,224.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,974,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $22.05. 51,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,332. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $30.07.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

