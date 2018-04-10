Zacks: Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc (KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Brokerages expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) to announce $4.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.34 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.17 billion to $17.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $18.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarMax.

Several analysts have commented on KMX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

NYSE KMX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $59.96. 3,316,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. CarMax has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $11,201.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $1,435,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $478,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,344. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $169,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

