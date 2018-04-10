Zacks: Analysts Expect ConocoPhillips (COP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.81. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,600%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Howard Weil cut ConocoPhillips from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $59.75. 5,834,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,143. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $69,640.73, a P/E ratio of 98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $1,474,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,478,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 616,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after acquiring an additional 85,538 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.8% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,026,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,351,000 after acquiring an additional 253,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

