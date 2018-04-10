Zacks: Analysts Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) to Post $1.35 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.38. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $195.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.35.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.44, for a total value of $497,328.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,378.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,171.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,279,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,751 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 589.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 634,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,812,000 after purchasing an additional 542,555 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 579,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,407,000 after purchasing an additional 260,319 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,968,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,440,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) opened at $151.31 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $176.62. The stock has a market cap of $23,318.61, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zacks-analysts-expect-stanley-black-decker-inc-swk-to-post-1-35-eps-updated-updated.html.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.