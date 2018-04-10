Zacks: Analysts Set $25.67 Price Target for Quanterix Corp (QTRX)

Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $25.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Quanterix an industry rank of 167 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,014,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QTRX stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,345. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test.

