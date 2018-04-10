Zacks: Bachoco (IBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $68.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bachoco an industry rank of 10 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bachoco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Bachoco by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 189,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Bachoco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bachoco by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.93. Bachoco has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3,091.50, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.88. Bachoco had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. equities research analysts expect that Bachoco will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, and balanced animal feed. It also offers value-added turkey and beef products; and produces and distributes medicines and vaccines for animal consumption.

