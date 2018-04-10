Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report sales of $292.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.30 million and the highest is $303.90 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $260.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $292.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

In related news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 15,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $367,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David L. Stein sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $391,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,018 shares of company stock worth $3,633,598. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 110,430 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASB stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,216. Associated Banc has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,769.45, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

