Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Burlington (BURL) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Burlington (NYSE:BURL) will announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Burlington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. Burlington reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Burlington.

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Burlington had a negative return on equity of 754.89% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on Burlington and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Burlington in a report on Sunday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Burlington in a report on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Burlington and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $145.00 price objective on Burlington and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

In other Burlington news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $314,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $2,358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,900 shares of company stock worth $7,913,084. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,512,000 after buying an additional 56,769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Burlington by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,761,000 after purchasing an additional 116,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Burlington by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,353,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,511,000 after purchasing an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Burlington by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,644,000 after purchasing an additional 435,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,030,000.

Shares of BURL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.00. 409,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,087.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.42. Burlington has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-burlington-burl-to-announce-1-08-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

Burlington Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home décor and gifts, and coats. It operates 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.