Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Determine (DTRM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Determine’s earnings. Determine reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Determine will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Determine.

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Determine had a negative return on equity of 87.88% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DTRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Determine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Maxim Group downgraded Determine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Determine from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Determine stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Determine at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTRM remained flat at $$1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,621. Determine has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $23.53, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Determine Company Profile

Determine, Inc provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics.

