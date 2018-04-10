Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.71 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce sales of $141.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.41 million and the highest is $144.00 million. Ducommun posted sales of $136.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $141.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.18 million to $590.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $603.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $602.86 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $142.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.23 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Ducommun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Reardon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,463.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ducommun by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Ducommun by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 34,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ducommun by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Ducommun by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ducommun by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.66. 49,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $334.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.64. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $35.58.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and failure applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions.

