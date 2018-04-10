Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fabrinet (FN) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,987.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Mitchell sold 90,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $2,636,685.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,859.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,442 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,899. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 53.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 43,405 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 58.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 62,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 540.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,062,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 896,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,042,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 47.1% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 736,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 235,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $1,169.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Fabrinet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fabrinet (FN) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-fabrinet-fn-will-post-earnings-of-0-71-per-share-updated.html.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and test.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.