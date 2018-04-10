Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. II-VI posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. II-VI had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIVI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $378,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,335 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in II-VI by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.01. II-VI has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2,549.45, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.10.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

