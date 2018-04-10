Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.14 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 target price on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

KRG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 332,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,272.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $22.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.25%.

In other news, Director William E. Bindley bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Wurtzebach bought 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,795,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,376,000 after purchasing an additional 217,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,713,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,577,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-kite-realty-group-trust-krg-will-announce-earnings-of-0-48-per-share.html.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged primarily in the ownership and operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in select markets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, we owned interests in 117 operating and redevelopment properties totaling approximately 23.3 million square feet and two development projects currently under construction.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.