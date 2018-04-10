Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.53 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. 471,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,226. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $7.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a United States-based company, which develops semiconductor technologies that it monetizes through products, solutions and licenses. The Company operates through two segments: the core Lattice (Core) business, which includes intellectual property (IP) and semiconductor devices, and Qterics, a discrete software-as-a-service business unit in the Lattice legal entity structure.

