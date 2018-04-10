Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.18. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. 69,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,194. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

In related news, Director Gary L. Thomas bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

