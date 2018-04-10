Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Premier Inc (PINC) to Post $0.66 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.68. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.35 million. Premier had a net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

PINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

In other news, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 3,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $125,833.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,516 over the last three months. 17.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Premier by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Premier by 25.5% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Premier by 5.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4,530.72, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01.

About Premier

Premier, Inc is a healthcare improvement company. The Company is uniting an alliance of approximately 3,900 United States hospitals and health systems and approximately 150,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. The Company operates healthcare group purchasing organizations and also provides integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory services, performance improvement collaborative and other services.

