Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saia Inc (SAIA) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Saia reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Saia had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

In related news, Director Bjorn E. Olsson sold 3,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $220,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 4,400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,429.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,332. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Saia by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,638. Saia has a 52-week low of $41.28 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,848.70, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saia Inc (SAIA) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-saia-inc-saia-to-post-0-72-earnings-per-share.html.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a transportation company. The Company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company also offers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The Company’s subsidiary Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is a LTL carrier.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.