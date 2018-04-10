Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zai Lab (ZLAB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Zai Lab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Zai Lab stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.48. 37,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,338. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus.

