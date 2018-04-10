Zacks: Brokerages Expect At Home (HOME) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect At Home (NYSE:HOME) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. At Home posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover At Home.

At Home (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $293.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.23 million. At Home had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOME. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of At Home in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of At Home in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.65.

In other news, insider Becky Kay Haislip sold 10,000 shares of At Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 26,588 shares of At Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $847,891.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,461.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,725,348 shares of company stock worth $225,287,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of At Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,264,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in At Home in the fourth quarter worth $13,353,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in At Home by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 423,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 341,509 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in At Home by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in At Home by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

HOME opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2,041.75, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.77. At Home has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

About At Home

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden décor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments.

