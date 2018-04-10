Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Fair Isaac reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.04 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Fair Isaac (FICO) traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.65. 351,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,131.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $124.59 and a 1-year high of $179.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 106,443 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,483,000 after purchasing an additional 66,998 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 92,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 63,058 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,377,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a provider of analytic, software and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate and connect decisions. The Company operates through three segments: Applications, Scores and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes pre-configured decision management applications designed for a specific type of business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections and insurance claims management.

