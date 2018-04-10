Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Keryx Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keryx Biopharmaceuticals.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Keryx Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 269.52% and a negative return on equity of 10,954.62%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

Shares of NASDAQ KERX traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 1,096,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,185. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.96, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.87.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Holmes sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $27,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Greg Madison sold 15,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $73,679.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,362 shares of company stock worth $199,640 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KERX. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,719,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,194,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC increased its stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 2,692,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 1,087,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 742.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 754,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 665,069 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,911,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 310,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of medicines for people with renal disease. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, development and commercialization of products for use in treating human diseases. Its marketed product, Auryxia (ferric citrate), which is an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine is approved in the United States for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

