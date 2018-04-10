Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) will announce sales of $123.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the highest is $124.90 million. Kosmos Energy posted sales of $151.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full-year sales of $123.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $681.00 million to $712.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $750.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $722.10 million to $778.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kosmos Energy.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.28 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 34.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,545. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2,437.55, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 397,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 181,779 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,619,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 43,474 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,877,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,272 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (Kosmos) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins. Its assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, discoveries and further exploration potential offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco and Western Sahara.

