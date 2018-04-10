Zacks: Brokerages Expect Popular Inc (BPOP) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Popular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Popular reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Popular will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Popular.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $473.35 million for the quarter. Popular had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,197.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.10. Popular has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $46.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Popular by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Popular by 462.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Popular by 126.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Popular by 6.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Popular by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zacks-brokerages-expect-popular-inc-bpop-to-announce-0-74-earnings-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About Popular

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Popular (BPOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.