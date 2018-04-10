Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 36.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SALT shares. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SALT traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 330,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $543.84, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.13. Scorpio Bulkers has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.02%.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc is a shipping company. The Company owns and operates newbuilding drybulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications and carrying capacities of greater than 30,000 deadweight tons (dwt). The Company operates through two segments: Kamsarmax and Ultramax. Its Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 77,500 DWT to 98,700 DWT.

