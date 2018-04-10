Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) will post $3.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $3.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $29.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $37.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.46% and a negative net margin of 278.44%. The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company’s drugs are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.

