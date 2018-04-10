Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Motion (SIMO) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.47. Silicon Motion reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silicon Motion.

Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Silicon Motion had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Silicon Motion in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS lowered Silicon Motion from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.98.

SIMO traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.52. 253,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,678. Silicon Motion has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,684.44, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Silicon Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,103 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,728 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Motion (SIMO) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zacks-brokerages-expect-silicon-motion-simo-to-announce-0-65-earnings-per-share.html.

Silicon Motion Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.