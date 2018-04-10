Zacks: Brokerages Expect TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.77%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, major shareholder Nine Ten Partners Lp sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $904,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don Hawk sold 10,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $149,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,340 shares of company stock worth $4,154,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 404,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 72,851 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in TechTarget by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 382,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,456. The stock has a market cap of $529.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zacks-brokerages-expect-techtarget-inc-ttgt-will-announce-earnings-of-0-08-per-share-updated-updated-updated.html.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company’s offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.