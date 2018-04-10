Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yext (YEXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yext (NYSE:YEXT) will post $49.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.56 million and the lowest is $48.60 million. Yext reported sales of $37.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $49.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.20 million to $225.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $294.68 million per share, with estimates ranging from $290.24 million to $300.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yext.

YEXT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of YEXT opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Yext has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,154.07 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59.

In other Yext news, President Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $95,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 711,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,255.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Yext by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zacks-brokerages-expect-yext-yext-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-49-08-million-updated.html.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.