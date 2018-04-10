Zacks: CRA International (CRAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned CRA International an industry rank of 65 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRAI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

CRA International stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.73. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. CRA International had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that CRA International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CRA International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 162,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CRA International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CRA International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 134,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a global consulting firm. The Company provides economic, financial and management consulting services. The Company consulting services in two areas: litigation, regulatory, and financial consulting and management consulting. The Company provides services, such as economic capability, analyses and testimony in areas, such as Antitrust & Competition; Damages & Valuation; Financial Accounting & Valuation; Financial Economics; Forensic & Cyber Investigations; Insurance Economics; Intellectual Property; International Arbitration; Labor & Employment; Mergers & Acquisitions; Regulatory Economics & Compliance; Securities & Financial Markets, and Transfer Pricing.

