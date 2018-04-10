Zacks: Hudson Ltd (HUD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $18.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Hudson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Hudson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hudson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hudson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Hudson stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. Hudson has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.97 million. Hudson had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd is a travel concession operator in the continental United States and Canada. The Company operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

