Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CM Finance (CMFN) to Sell

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CM Finance Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It invests primarily in middle-market companies in the U.S. The company invest through unitranche loans and standalone second and first lien loans with an emphasis on floating rate debt as well as in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies. CM Finance Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered CM Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered CM Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS lowered CM Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered CM Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. CM Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

CMFN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. CM Finance has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $112.27, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.12.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 million. CM Finance had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 63.54%. research analysts expect that CM Finance will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Corp grew its holdings in CM Finance by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 70,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CM Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CM Finance by 1,788.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 134,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CM Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

