CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, “CPI Card Group Inc. is engaged in financial card production and related services under the VISA, MasterCard, American Express and Discover payment brands. The company offers a single source for cards and other form factors, from financial and prepaid debit to EMV chip and mobile, instant issuance, personalization and fulfillment services. CPI Card Group Inc. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PMTS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded CPI Card Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of PMTS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,571. The firm has a market cap of $28.39, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of -0.58. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.59.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. equities analysts predict that CPI Card Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CPI Card Group by 181.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in CPI Card Group during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its holdings in CPI Card Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 203,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 106,064 shares during the period. 11.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, formerly CPI Holdings I, Inc, provides Financial Payment Card solutions in North America. The Company is engaged in the design, production, data personalization, packaging and fulfillment of Financial Payment Cards, which it defines as credit cards, debit cards and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the Payment Card Brands in the United States, Europe and Canada.

