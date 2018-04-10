Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CSG Systems International (CSGS) to Hold

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CSG Systems International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of CSGS traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,231. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,507.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.92. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.21 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,049.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rolland B. Johns sold 4,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $192,244.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,279 shares of company stock worth $2,764,667. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 685,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,057,000 after buying an additional 170,577 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 439,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 58,902 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 104,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 43,314 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 40,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 222.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 38,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc (CSG) is a provider of business support solutions primarily serving the communications industry. The Company provides business support solutions (BSS) to the communications service providers (CSPs), as well as clients in various industries. CSG’s solutions coordinate and manage various aspects of a service provider’s customer interactions, from the initial activation of customer accounts, to the support and fulfillment of various services, and through the calculation, presentment, and accounts receivables management of monthly customer statements.

