Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens set a $114.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gabelli downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.69.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $91.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,707. The company has a market capitalization of $5,193.95, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $99.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.42 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 10th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 14,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,476,515.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 19,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $1,820,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,771.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 783,437 shares of company stock worth $74,083,049. Insiders own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,284,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,031,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) to Hold” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-msc-industrial-direct-msm-to-hold-updated-updated-updated.html.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.