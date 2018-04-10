On Track Innovations (OTIV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, “On Track is a global leader in contactless microprocessor-based smart card systems. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

On Track Innovations stock remained flat at $$0.96 on Friday. 83,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,525. The company has a market cap of $39.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. On Track Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 million. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. sell-side analysts forecast that On Track Innovations will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in On Track Innovations stock. Geller Family Office Services LLC bought a new stake in On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 899,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. On Track Innovations makes up approximately 0.6% of Geller Family Office Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Geller Family Office Services LLC owned about 2.19% of On Track Innovations as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. is a developer of cashless payment solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, Parking and Other. The Company offers solutions for banking, mobile network operators, vending, mass transit, petroleum and parking. The Company provides its customers with training and installation support, customer service and technical support.

