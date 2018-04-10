Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. Services offered by the company includes financial asset recovery, risk management, audit and recovery cost containment and fraud, waste and abuse marketplace. Performant provides its services on an outsourced basis. It provides services to clients in a range of different markets which includes student lending and healthcare, delinquent state taxes and federal Treasury and other receivables. Performant Financial Corporation is headquartered in Livermore, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Performant Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Performant Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:PFMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 13,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,742. Performant Financial has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.27, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Performant Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performant Financial news, CEO Lisa Im sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,313.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,149,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry, serving guaranty agencies, the Department of Education, and private financial institutions; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

