Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Republic Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.68. 5,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.34, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.46. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 26,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-republic-bancorp-inc-ky-rbcaa-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.