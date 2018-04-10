Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZIOP. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ziopharm Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ziopharm Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ziopharm Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ziopharm Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

ZIOP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.32. 1,079,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,946. The firm has a market cap of $615.16, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.72. Ziopharm Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.88.

Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Ziopharm Oncology’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Ziopharm Oncology will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziopharm Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziopharm Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ziopharm Oncology by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ziopharm Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Ziopharm Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Ziopharm Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

