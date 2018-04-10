Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Arsanis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovering and developing monoclonal antibodies for the targeted immunotherapy of serious infections. The company’s product pipeline includes ASN100, ASN200, ASN300, ASN400 and ASN500 which are in preclinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States and Austria. Arsanis, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

ASNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Arsanis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray began coverage on Arsanis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Arsanis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on Arsanis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arsanis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of Arsanis stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. 30,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,297. Arsanis has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.77 and a P/E ratio of -1.37.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.82). research analysts forecast that Arsanis will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arsanis during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arsanis during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Arsanis during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Arsanis during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arsanis

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a first-in-class mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia.

