Zacks Investment Research Lowers DBS Group (DBSDY) to Hold

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBSDY. ValuEngine raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs raised shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of DBSDY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.20. 32,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,980. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $53,400.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides various commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

