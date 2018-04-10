Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IRET. ValuEngine lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

NYSE IRET opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $638.60, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Dance bought 2,000 shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kirchmann bought 6,900 shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $38,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,571 shares in the company, valued at $178,376.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $170,610. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,137,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 67,497.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 303,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 123,850 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zacks-investment-research-lowers-investors-real-estate-trust-iret-to-hold-updated.html.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of multifamily apartment communities. As of January 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 89 multifamily properties consisting of 13,786 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.