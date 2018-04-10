Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Hold

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

NOVT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,766.18, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Novanta has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.35 million. Novanta had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,764 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $498,058.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 26,394 shares of company stock worth $1,480,917 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,439,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zacks-investment-research-lowers-novanta-novt-to-hold-updated-updated-updated.html.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, formerly GSI Group Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems. The Company’s segments are Photonics, Vision and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures and markets photonics-based solutions, including carbon dioxide (CO2) laser sources, laser scanning and laser beam delivery products, to customers around the world.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.