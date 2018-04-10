UBS (UBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

UBS (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UBS Group AG have underperformed the industry on the NYSE over the past three months. Though the company remains focused on building capital levels, global expansion and executing restructuring initiatives, its net interest income continues to remain under pressure due to persistent negative interest rates in the domestic economy. Also, strict regulatory framework is likely to keep costs elevated and impact profitability. Further, a considerable portion of its earnings continues to be affected by appreciation of the Swiss franc against other currencies. Moreover, a stretched valuation indicates limited upside potential in the stock.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of UBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of UBS in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. UBS has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $65,869.94, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.33.

UBS (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. UBS had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that UBS will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in UBS by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in UBS by 19.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in UBS by 2.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 167,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in UBS by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in UBS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

